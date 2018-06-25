Heavily armed deputies shut down Wellhaven Street

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Heavily armed sheriff’s deputies cordoned off a road in Canyon Country Monday morning in what was described only as a “probations operation.”

More than half a dozen deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station positioned themselves on Wellhaven Street, east of Crossglade Avenue, with at least two of them pointing long-barrel firearms in one direction.

“Deputies are still out there,” Sgt. Peter Bringas said shortly after 9:30 a.m.

“This is a probation operation,” he said, noting the SCV Sheriff’s Station was not the lead agency involved in the operation.

The situation is developing and details of what the operation entails are expected to be released soon.

