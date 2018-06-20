Ice Station Valencia to host inaugural Charity Car Show

By mchavez

1 min ago

To support the Wounded Heroes Fund, the Ice Station Valencia is organizing its inaugural Charity Car Show on Sunday, June 24.

Funds for the charity will go to The Wounded Heroes Fund, whose mission statement is “to act as a service organization for those veterans and their families affected by the war on terror in an effort to provide them with support and appreciation they need for a healthy return to civilian life,” according to the the Wounded Heroes Fund website.

“When I saw what they did and what they do I thought it was great,” said Tiffany Clark, the Ice Station The Grill and Bar Manager. “The Ice Station was looking for a way to get involved with the community it was a great was to give back.”

To raise funds, the Ice Station is accepting any and all cars to register for the show. Early Registration for vehicles costs $25, whereas day-of registration costs $45. Cars can be pre-registered until Saturday.

Participants can enter cars into one of four award categories: the Charity’s Choice Award, the People’s Choice Award, Best Classic Car and Best Modern Car.

The station will also be donating $1 from any regular priced public skating session, and $5 from every barbecue meal purchased at the event.

“We have ice cream and shaved ice. Come have fun and give back,” said Clark. Additionally, the ice cream and shaved ice vendor in attendance will be donating 20 percent of its profits, according to Ice Station officials.

The event will be held Sunday, June 24, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For registration form requests, email Tiffany Clark at Tiffany@icestation.net or visit the Ice Station at 27745 N. Smyth Drive, Valencia 91355.

To learn more about the station or the event, visit the Ice Station’s website at icestation.net or call 661-775-8686.