Knight’s office vandalized in April

By Crystal Duan

2 mins ago

Congressman Steve Knight’s office in Santa Clarita was vandalized April 11, according to Knight’s office and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who confirmed the incident Friday.

A report was filed April 11 for a broken window at the building on Carl Boyer Drive connected to Knight’s office. Preliminary investigations suggested that the damage was done with a BB gun or pellet gun, Knight spokesman Chris Jusuf said.

Sgt. Daniel Dantice, a sergeant with the station’s Crime Prevention Unit, confirmed the incident and that there were no guns or shell casings at the scene of the crime.

No other reports regarding Knight’s office have been filed, Dantice said. The owner of the property had also not filed any other complaints or reports.

The building is located in Centre Pointe Plaza and has been the site of protests against Knight’s office. Dantice said protesters are generally cooperative, and there have been no formal complaints.

Current law dictates that only individuals on private property who are asked to leave but refuse would be classified as trespassers, Dantice said.