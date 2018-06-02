Local leaders to honor SCV Sheriff’s station work

By Signal Staff

35 mins ago

4 SHARES Share Tweet

Local leaders of Santa Clarita will gather at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station to praise the work the station has done to reduce certain crimes in the valley.

In attendance to recognize the work done to reduce Part I crimes are sheriff’s station deputies and staff, members of the Santa Clarita city council, Los Angeles county 5th district supervisor Kathryn Barger’s representative Rosalind Wayman and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Lewis.

In the period between April 2017 and April 2018 Part I crimes fell by 22.6, which included a drop in larceny thefts, by 31.6 percent, and grand theft autos, by 23.4 percent.

Part I crimes are eight specific crimes as outlined by the U.S. Department of Justice; arson, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal homicide, larceny-theft, motor vehicle-theft, rape and robbery.

The event will take place during the station’s operating hours, and will not be open to the public.\

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.