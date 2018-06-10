Motorcycle fire by Placerita Canyon is out, driver injured

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

A small fire caused by a motorcycle near Placerita Canyon and the 14-Freeway has been extinguished by LA County Fire Department Engine 150 late Sunday morning, according to dispatcher Cheryl Sims.

The unit arrived seven minutes after the fire was reported at 11:26 a.m. An ambulance on the site of the fire is attending the cyclist’s injuries.

The cyclist has not confirmed to be taken to any local hospitals.

This is breaking news story, we will update when we have more information.