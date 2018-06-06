Newhall students showcase art
Parents, children and board officials interacted with various pieces on display during the 11th annual Newhall School District Art Show.
By Brennon Dixson
1 min ago

The Newhall School District hosted its 11th annual Art Show where it showcased the work of students from all ten school sites in the district.

The hundreds who attended the show on Tuesday were greeted by thousands of unique art pieces that lined the halls and were created by students ranging in age from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade.

Parents, children and board officials were able to meander and interact with various pieces on display.

“It’s a wonderful way to show just how talented our students are,” said Jeff Pelzel, who joined other district officials at Newhall Elementary School to observe the colorful crafts on display to the public. Prior to the event, Pelzel said this year was the first time that performing arts would be part of the artistic exhibit.

Known as one of the district’s most comprehensive arts programs, the musical program presented an array of soft tunes that filled the school’s auditorium as students gracefully played classics, such as Bach, on the flute and violin.

Parents and board officials alike said they were stunned by the detailed work the young students were able to create.

