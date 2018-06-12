Residents report smoke from L.A. incident
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Jim Holt
20 mins ago

A brush fire burning in the Mulholland Pass late Tuesday afternoon sent smoke wafting into the Santa Clarita Valley.

The afternoon haze prompted many SCV people to pose questions on social media, asking about the origin of the smoke.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from our (fire) stations in Santa Clarita asking where the smoke is coming from,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said late Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke ending up in the SCV is believed to be coming from the fire on the 405 Highway and  Mulholland Drive.

