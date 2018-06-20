Rollover on Sierra Highway sends one to hospital

The driver of a car that flipped over on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce on Wednesday morning was taken to a hospital in Palmdale.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Sierra Highway, near Juniper Valley Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m., when a tan-colored sedan overturned.
Paramedics dispatched to the crash reported finding the car on its roof but no one trapped in the car.
“The patient self-extricated,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. “An ambulance was requested.”
The severity of the person’s
