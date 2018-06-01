Santa Clarita brings back swing for the summer

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Santa Clarita’s parks and recreation team is welcoming swing dance to the Canyon Country Community Center.

“Swing into Summer” will be held Saturday, June 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the Community Center (18792 Flying Tiger Drive).

Residents ages 18 and older are invited to this fun evening of dancing for novices and professionals alike. “Swing into Summer” will start with a professional lesson from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., covering the basics of this classic dance style. Following the first hour of instruction, the night will continue with two hours of social dancing to show off your new moves.

Admission to “Swing into Summer” is free and space is limited. Interested participants can register for the event by calling (661) 290-2266, emailing cccc@santa-clarita.com or visiting the Canyon Country Community Center. To learn more about this and other free events in Canyon Country, please visit santa-clarita.com/CCCC.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release.