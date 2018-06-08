Saugus’ Mariah Castillo finishes first at Brooks PR Invitational

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Recent Saugus grad Mariah Castillo came in first in the girls mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle on Friday. She clocked 4:41.40 for the eighth-best 1600-meter time in California history.

Her time also sets a new Saugus and Foothill League record, surpassing Shannon Murakami’s 2007 record of 4:42.50.