Saugus’ Mariah Castillo finishes first at Brooks PR Invitational
Mariah Castillo of Saugus runs the 3200 meter run at the CIF Southern Section Masters meet at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif. on May 26, 2018. © Katharine Lotze/Special to the Signal
By Haley Sawyer
1 min ago

Recent Saugus grad Mariah Castillo came in first in the girls mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle on Friday. She clocked 4:41.40 for the eighth-best 1600-meter time in California history.

Her time also sets a new Saugus and Foothill League record, surpassing Shannon Murakami’s 2007 record of 4:42.50.

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

