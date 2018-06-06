Saugus, West Ranch top All-Foothill League girls list

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Headlining the 2018 All-Foothill League team is Natalie Ramirez of West Ranch, who broke the Foothill League record in the discus with a throw of 155 feet, 10 inches at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet, good enough to put her through to the state finals.

At state, Ramirez competed in two events: shot put and discus. She placed third in the shot put with a throw of 145-05.25 and seventh in discus with a throw of 145-10.

Wildcat teammate Shelbi Schauble made the All-Foothill League team in three events, starting with the triple jump, which she set a new personal record at the CIF-SS Masters Meet after jumping 38 feet, 8.25 inches, to qualify her for the CIF state meet.

Schauble, along with teammates Hailey Hunt, London Lewis and Jenneh Sesay also made the team after taking the Foothill League title in the 4×100 relay with a time of 48.18 and the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:59.10.

The quartet finished third in the 4×400 at the CIF-SS Division 2 finals with a time of 3:54.39.

Pole vaulter Amber Racina was the final Wildcat to make the list, qualifying for the Masters Meet posting a height of 11-06.00.

Saugus’ Mariah Castillo made the All-League team finishing fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:48.01 and first in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:34.21 at the CIF-SS Masters Meet.

Fellow Centurion Abbey Bryant made the list, getting second at the CIF-SS Division 2 100-meter hurdles (14.07) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.20).

Finishing 11th overall, Bryant was named as an alternate for the Master’s Meet.

Jaliyah Berkley of Valencia made the team in the 100-meter dash, clocking 12.59 at the CIF-SS finals. Berkley also made the cut in the 200-meter dash as well.

Joining Berkley was Lauryn Shockley, who took first at league finals in the long jump with a leap of 16-10.50.

Cowboys Angelee Berganio won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.93 and Rachel Bowers took first in the girls high jump at the Foothill League finals with a jump of 5-00.

Yleana Lopez of Golden Valley took the top spot in the 400-meter run after posting a time of 57.46 at the Foothill League finals.