SCV Fourth of July Parade deadline for entries approaching

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley’s Fourth of July Parade is once again preparing to celebrate America’s independence next month, with time running out to register entries, officials said Monday.

“We have been described as the largest small-town parade in the country,” said Linda Storli, the parade’s chair, “and I’m really proud of our parade.”

The parade is being held in memory of Bobbie Trueblood Davis, a longtime supporter and organizer of the parade who died in December at age 93. The Trueblood family previously owned The Signal.

Fred Trueblood III is set to be the grand marshall this year, with the theme planned around, “It’s a Grand Old Flag.”

A more than 90-year tradition in the SCV, the parade celebrates local veterans, community groups and of course, as the theme implies, patriotism.

“I’m very patriotic, I mean over the top patriotic, and so when the colors go by, and the veterans, I’ll usually sit there with tears running down my face, I get very emotional,” Storli added. “I also love to see the kids.”

Accompanying the displays of patriotism for the 2-mile parade is a local high school marching band put together for the event, from local students who are still in town over the summer, Storli said.

L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell will be joining a host of local officials, including Santa Clarita City Council members, including state and federal officials who represent the SCV, such as Congressman Steve Knight.

Storli thanked the city and countless volunteers for the hard work put in to date to make the parade happen.

Related story: Longtime SCV community leader Bobbie Trueblood Davis dies at age 93

There’s still time for residents if they’d like to volunteer or get involved in the actual parade, organizers said.

A late fee applies for parade entries submitted after June 15, 2018. The final deadline is June 22, according to the event’s website.

The information is available on the parade’s website scvtv.com/category/parade.