Six Flags to host the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In honor of the Fourth of July, Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, a five-day celebration with patriotic festivities from June 30-July 4.

The Coca-Cola July 4th Fest will feature the new All-American Food Festival with a variety of specialty foods and beverages only available during the Food Festival, exclusive ride times, fireworks all five nights and more.

“This year, we are launching our biggest July 4th Fest ever with five days of family thrills, patriotic-themed entertainment and activities, a new food festival and spectacular fireworks,” said Park President Neal Thurman, in a Six Flags news release. “We are proud to present this expanded event to celebrate our country’s Independence Day, to display our American pride, and bring families and friends together to enjoy fun, food and fireworks.”

This year’s event will feature parkwide activities each day, including:

Five days of Early Ride Times on some of the park’s world-class coasters (Participants must bring a can of any Coca-Cola® product or purchase a limited edition 2018 July 4th Patriotic Cup along with a paid admission ticket).

The new All-American Food Festival featuring exclusive event favorites: sweet pulled pork fries, pepper jack mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly donuts, hard cider wings and more.

Live music, deejays, games and other activities in areas throughout the park.

Fireworks and laser show choreographed to patriotic music.

An exclusive first-ever Coca-Cola After Party, which is included with the purchase of the 2018 July 4th Patriotic Cup, the All-American Food Festival punch card, or for Diamond or Diamond Elite members. The Coca-Cola After Party will feature a deejay, dancers and special entertainment, including Dueling Pianos in the Full Throttle Sports Bar.

For more information on July 4th Fest and all of the activities, visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/special-events/july-4th-fest