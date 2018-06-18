Summer Crime Enforcement Team stops jaywalker, car load of kids, seizes drugs, makes arrests

By Jim Holt

7 mins ago

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Although summer officially arrives in a couple of days, members of the Summer Crime Enforcement Team continue to make arrests.

Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station squad, which last summer seized weapons and drugs while following up on “suspicious” activity, is setting the same pace this year.

Team members scouring “SCV for illegal activity” have been finding it, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

First, they stopped a male adult “Jaywalker” in Canyon Country and ended up finding methamphetamines.

Then, they stopped four young adults on their “way to a party” and ended up finding “a large amount of narcotics in their vehicle,” Miller wrote.

“All four went to jail; one for sales, and three for possession,” she wrote.

“Sometimes, they don’t even have to look that hard to find those breaking the law,” she said, pointing to a particular incident that happened Saturday night.

“When deputies were patrolling Newhall, they observed a BMW traveling at a very high rate of speed,” Miller wrote.

“Deputies made a U-turn to follow the car which was continuing to speed and changing lanes,” Miller wrote. “Then, right in front of their eyes, the driver rear ends another vehicle but keeps on going.

Deputies caught up with the driver at a coffee shop on Newhall Avenue, and made contact with the suspect driver — a 23-year-old Lancaster man on active felony probation for carrying a loaded firearm.

Deputies checked his vehicle and spotted ammunition, but no firearm, Miller wrote.

They called in to assist them, Riley — a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department police dog specially trained to sniff out firearms.

With Riley’s help, deputies found ammunition but no firearm, Miller wrote in her Facebook post about the arrest.

They arrested the Lancaster man on suspicion of possessing ammunition, a felony charge since he’s a convicted felon, and a felony charge for probation violation. He was additionally arrested on vehicle code violations including Hit and Run, and Reckless Driving.

In their first two days back on the streets, the six-member team seized firearms and drugs, according to station officials.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt