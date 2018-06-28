Tests show that powder found in 2,600 seized packets not cocaine

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Detectives are taking a second look at 2,600 small packets seized during a traffic stop last week near Gorman after the powder they contained turned out to be something other than cocaine.

“The individual was arrested, and has been released on bond,” Capt. Robert Lewis said Thursday, noting the investigation is continuing.

Further tests are being carried out on the powder found in the packets, which deputies referred to as “bindles.” The bindles (pictured) recovered by deputies appeared to be thumbnail-sized freezer bags half-filled with a white powder and individually packaged.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt