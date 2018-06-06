Toddler airlifted to hospital after he stops breathing

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A toddler who stopped breathing momentarily inside a Newhall grocery store Wednesday morning was airlifted to a hospital.

The 1-year-old boy was with his mother in line at the Smart and Final on Lyons Avenue, at Peachland Avenue.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the 911 call at 10:33 a.m. and were dispatched to Newhall immediately, arriving at the store at 10:39 a.m., a Fire Department spokesman said.

They called for a helicopter to meet at a landing zone in an empty field off of Railroad Avenue, near 13th Street.

The toddler was carried by paramedics from the ambulance to the waiting chopper which took the boy to Los Angeles hospital specializing in pediatric care.

