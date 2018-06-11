Two arrested in separate incidents, each suspected of illegally possessing ammunition

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies investigating two separate incidents Friday, ended up arresting a man in each case on suspicion of illegally possessing ammunition.

On Friday, about 7:30 p.m., deputies patrolling on Avenida Rotella in Newhall spotted two men standing outside of vehicle, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

One of the men was holding a can of beer, she said.

“Deputies stopped to make contact and discovered that one of the males was on probation for weapons violations,” she said. “In the vehicle, deputies found ammunition and a Department of Corrections badge that did not belong to the men.”

A 41-year-old tattoo artist who lives in Newhall and who has prior felony convictions, was arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition, a felony, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

In a separate and unrelated incident that same day, members of the SCV Sheriff’s Station Summer Crime Enforcement Team deputies made contact with a male adult at a gas station parking lot on the 27500 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Friday afternoon, near the I-5 freeway.

“The driver, a Pacoima man in his 20s, was driving on a suspended license,” Miller wrote in a SCV Sheriff’s Facebook post.

“Deputies learned that the man was on active probation for robbery, and they found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and burglary tools,” she said.

“The ammunition they also found in his vehicle was illegal for him to have because of his prior felony conviction,” she said.

Deputies arrested the suspect on multiple charges, Miller said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt