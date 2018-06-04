US Postal Service participates in hiring job fairs

The Los Angeles District of the United States Postal Service will participate in two upcoming job fairs in June to recruit new hires and veterans. Recruiters will provide information and pamphlets on how to navigate the www.usps.com/careers online application process.

The job fairs will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Harbor City Recreation Center, 24901 Frampton Ave., Harbor City, CA 90710 and on Friday, June 29, 2018, 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Los Angeles Union Station Historic Ticketing Hall, 800 N. Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

The Los Angeles District of USPS has immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants and Automotive Technicians. In addition, the Postal Service has a need for Casual Mail Handlers, Mail Handler Assistants, Postal Support Employees, Laborer Custodial, Rural Carrier Associates and Motor Vehicle Operators.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

The Postal Service is a great place to work, and the Los Angeles postal district has many challenging and rewarding opportunities to offer job seekers.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations