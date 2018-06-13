Valencia duo nabs Foothill League’s top honors

By Haley Sawyer

2 mins ago

Valencia softball’s Ally Shipman and Shea O’Leary both played their senior seasons with a focus on their mental game.

But the Foothill League Player of the Year and the Foothill League Pitcher of the Year, respectively, did so in very different ways.

Shipman was a menace at the plate and, as a result, was intentionally walked 34 times.

“It’s difficult to get into a rhythm, but it was good for me to work on my mental game,” Shipman, who was also the league’s 2017 Player of the Year, said.

“…I know that it’s meant as a compliment, but I do just want to get out there and hit.”

Shipman, a Tennessee commit, still managed to hit .356 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs and a .528 on-base percentage in her senior campaign.

O’Leary’s mental adjustments were a little more lighthearted. As the Vikings’ go-to girl in the circle, staying calm and not succumbing to pressure were always on the agenda.

“I always just try, when I’m pitching in a lesson or when I’m on the field, I make sure that I’m mentally prepared or I go out there and I’m just having fun,” she said. “I just try and go out there and have fun and not get stressed out.”

O’Leary, who is headed to Texas to continue her playing career, listens to country music before games as a means of relaxing and writes “Believe, breathe, achieve, balance,” on her wrist, in addition to her jersey number.

The result a perfected changeup and an improved rise ball. The back-to-back league pitcher of the year finished the senior season with a 1.30 ERA and 288 strikeouts across 214.67 innings.

The duo dialed in to help Valencia to its third consecutive Foothill League title an appearance in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 tournament.

“It was so much fun and I loved playing with (Valencia head coach) Donna (Lee) because she was so competitive,” O’Leary said. “And having that competitive spirit helped us achieve winning the Foothill League and some tournaments over the years.”

All-Foothill League First Team

Noel Dominguez, senior, Valencia

Emma Bramson, freshman, Valencia

Kelia Paragas, senior, Valencia

Cassidy Cangemi, senior, Golden Valley

Jasmine Carbajal, senior, Golden Valley

Sophia Medellin, junior, Golden Valley

Libbie McMahan, sophomore, Saugus

Hayley Mihut, freshman, Saugus

Brooke Marquez, junior, Hart

Gianna Lombardi, junior, West Ranch

All-Foothill League Second Team

Alexis Genovese, senior, Valencia

Amarys Miller Godsey, senior, Valencia

Vanessa Felix, junior, Golden Valley

Jessica Cordola, senior, Saugus

Dallas Andrews, sophomore, Saugus

Jordyn Gasper, senior, Hart

Aly Kaneshiro, sophomore, Hart

Sara Olson, junior, West Ranch

Kailee Powell, senior, Canyon

Melissa Spencer, senior, Canyon

Honorable Mention

Meisha Murray, senior, Canyon

Marissa Alcaraz, senior, Golden Valley

Meghan Dragoloski, senior, Hart

Makayla Lopez, senior, Saugus

Lani Paragas, freshman, Valencia

Jenna Rorick, junior, West Ranch