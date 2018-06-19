Wilk announces extension of Film and Television Tax Credit in state budget

By mchavez

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita is set to benefit from new extension of Film and Television Tax Credit, Sen. Scott Wilk announced Tuesday.

“This is great news for an iconic California industry and the families involved in film and television production,” Wilk stated in a news release touting the provision as part of the state’s budget.

“Many of the below-the-line workers who benefit from extending this successful program live in my district, which is also home to Santa Clarita Studios and Disney Ranch,” Wilk said. “Before the Legislature enacted A.B. 1839 in 2014, I would hear on a daily basis the hardships people were facing as motion picture production had all but dried up in California.”

“Obviously, this helps out the Santa Clarita studios,” said Wilk, who has seen many struggling local studios turn their luck around in the past year. Santa Clarita has seen an upward trend in number of filming permits issued and celebrated another record year in 2017, according to the city of Santa Clarita’s website.

Both the Assembly and the Senate considered measures earlier this year to extend the current sunset of the film production tax credit program from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2025. The contents of these bills were amended into Senate Bill 871, a budget trailer bill that passed Tuesday.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys, has been an active supporter of the extension, as well as author of SB 951, the legislation passed by the Senate earlier this month extending the tax credit, according to his office.

“Including the extension in the budget ensures that California remains competitive for motion picture and television production,” said Wilk. “This program is about more than keeping California competitive, it’s about the quality of life for regular California families.”

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the offices of Senator Scott Wilk.