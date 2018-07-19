Alleged punching, head-butting, ends in arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country man accused of punching and head-butting another man in an alleged fight was arrested on suspicion of felony assault.

On Tuesday, shortly after 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call for service on the 12600 block of Sierra Highway, in Canyon Country, for reports of two men fighting, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, she said.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim outside a home and began arguing with him.

The suspect began physically assaulting the victim by punching, head-butting and putting his hand on his neck and squeezing, Miller said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment of the injuries suffered during the assault.

Samuel Arturo Hernandez, who turns 39 Friday, was arrested on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, a felony.

