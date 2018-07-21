ARTree invites local musicians to Jam this July

By Skylar Barti

4 mins ago

Newhall’s ARTree Studio will be throwing their July Jam event next weekend, opening their doors to all musicians looking for a place to play, according to an event notice.

The open jam will take place at ARTree Studio 2, located at 22508 6th st. in Newhall on Jul 28 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The studio is welcoming any musician no matter their instrument to come, play and collaborate in a free event.

ARTree will provide a drum set and a PA system for vocalists. Those interested in playing other instruments will need to provide their own, according to the event notice.

Those who don’t wish to play are free to join and watch the open jam session to enjoy live music from local musicians.

For more information on the jam, call (661)367-7500 or for more information about ARTree studio visit theartree.org/.