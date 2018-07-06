Brush fire breaks out near Pitchess jail, burns one acre

By Jim Holt

6 mins ago

With temperatures in the Santa Clarita Valley still in the triple digits as Friday afternoon turned to evening, firefighters were dispatched a small brush fire in Castaic.

The fire — called the Pitchess Incident, due to its proximity to the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center on The Old Road — was reported as moving in light grass.

It was first reported at 5:47 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims said.

Although the jail was in the general area of the fire, none of the Pitchess buildings were affected by the fire.

At 6 p.m., the fire had burned one acre.

By 6:11 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

