Canyon Country man accused of stabbing partner multiple times

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Canyon Country man accused of having stabbed his partner multiple times was arrested Monday night on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jordan Spint, 33, was arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about 8:45 p.m. Monday in what is being treated as a case of domestic violence.

“About 8 p.m. on July 9, deputies responded to an emergent call in Newhall regarding a spousal assault/possible assault with a deadly weapon call that was in progress,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim and suspect are in a relationship, she said.

“Allegedly there was a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect that escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed the victim multiple times,” Miller said.

Spint was arrested at the scene of the alleged altercation.

The victim, identified by deputies as a 35-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.

Spint’s bail has been set at $1.05 million.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt