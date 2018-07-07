Car robbery ends with suspect surrendering along Sierra Highway
Sheriff's vehicles stop behind the War-Mart Supercenter before following the suspect down Golden Valley Road. Ryan Mancini/ The Signal
By Ryan Mancini
A car robbery outside the Wal-Mart Supercenter ended with the suspect surrendering by Sierra Highway after a brief pursuit Saturday evening.

The suspect was held at gunpoint and fled Golden Valley Road until stopping outside a Chevron station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

After leaving the Wal-Mart, the suspect surrendered at 6:05 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received the call at roughly 5:45 p.m., according to Bauer.

Skylar Barti contributed to the reporting for this story.

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science.

