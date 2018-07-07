Car robbery ends with suspect surrendering along Sierra Highway

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

A car robbery outside the Wal-Mart Supercenter ended with the suspect surrendering by Sierra Highway after a brief pursuit Saturday evening.

The suspect was held at gunpoint and fled Golden Valley Road until stopping outside a Chevron station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

After leaving the Wal-Mart, the suspect surrendered at 6:05 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received the call at roughly 5:45 p.m., according to Bauer.

Skylar Barti contributed to the reporting for this story.