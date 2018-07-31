CBS film series returns to Santa Clarita

By Marilyn Chavez

1 min ago

Congregation Beth Shalom invites residents to screening of “Land of Milk and Funny,” the latest movie in the CBS Film Series.

“Land of Milk and Funny” follows comedian Avi Liberman as he takes fellow American comedians of different backgrounds to Israel, according to a CBS promo. As they tour the country, some are deeply affected by the spiritual and historic sites, while others are wildly irreverent.

Santa Clarita residents are invited to the monthly film screening hosted by the Congregation Beth Shalom. The film is part of the CBS Film series, which presents films that address the issue of social awareness and global relevance, according to CBS Film Series officials.

Tickets are $5 per person and include lunch and popcorn. In addition to the screening, attendees can buy raffle tickets for $1 for the chance to win a $25 gift card. Guests can wear CBS Film Series T-shirts or bring a friend to receive a free ticket for the raffle.

The screening will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Congregation Beth Shalom, located on 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA.

Those planning to attend can RSVP by calling 661-254-2411 or emailing cbsfilmseries@gmail.com.