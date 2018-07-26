City’s app prompts praise from residents

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The city of Santa Clarita has a handy way to ensure it can promptly respond to community issues.

Residents have been able to use the city’s mobile application to alert the city about inconveniences big and small.

On Tuesday for example, the city was able to remove trees that were partially blocking traffic lanes on Tourney Road in less than three hours, said resident Cristen Farrell.

“I was pretty impressed with the app and the city’s response times to issues,” she said.

She also reported bushes that were impeding oncoming traffic at McBean Parkway and Avenue Scott on Monday, and the response time only took 19 minutes, she said. Resident Rob Ross said in a Facebook post that he also had a good experience with the city’s app, reporting a clogged storm drain that was also quickly addressed.

Response times can range from minutes to a maximum of two days, depending on the grievance, said city Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.

Last year, the city fielded more than 18,192 requests from residents, with top requests including inquiries for information on city jobs, schools, how to sign up for city emails, oil disposal and bulky item pickup.

Parking violations, abandoned vehicles, public records requests and graffiti complaints are some additional areas that residents can access through the app.

The app is connected to the city’s Resident Service Center, located at the city’s website. Through it, city staff receiving the requests for each department can assess its immediacy and respond accordingly, Lujan said.

“We’re here to serve the community, so we’re going to resolve issues as effectively as we can,” she said.

The app is smartphone-compatible and available for download in any Google Play or Apple App Store.

Requests aren’t monitored on a 24/7 basis and are addressed during business hours, Lujan said.