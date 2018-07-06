Educator praised for hard work, dedication

By Brennon Dixson

Saugus’ chapter of the California School Employees Association has honored Maureen Sewer as an “unsung hero” in the local teaching community for her work with special needs children in the Saugus Union School District.

An unsung hero is a CSEA member who works behind the scenes and does whatever is asked of them, said Michele Hill, president of CSEA Chapter 112. They are the ones that the chapter counts on to volunteer when no one else will and they typically do not receive recognition for their contributions.

Sewer, a paraeducator from the SUSD’s Early Start Program, does these things and more, Hill added, “and not because she wants accolades, which is why she was an easy choice for the award.”

Sewer has taken a barren classroom and turned the Early Start space into a “world of wonder,” Hill said, where she helps children learn how to navigate the world and their disabilities with patience and kindness.

“I have never known anyone that can take the smallest of budgets and transform a room into an escape of fantasy” that allows everyone to walk away with smiles on their faces, Hill said from the podium as she presented the award during the June 26 SUSD board meeting. “Please join me in congratulating Maureen for being the 2018 recipient of the CSEA Unsung Hero Award.”