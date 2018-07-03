Family dog attacks boy in Castaic

By Jim Holt

A Castaic boy was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was attacked by his family’s dog.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control are now investigating the incident.

Paramedics were dispatched to a home on Beacon Street in Castaic, between Cambridge Avenue and Rockport Way, just before 4:45 p.m. for reports of an animal bite, said Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The boy suffered injuries to his face and was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Firefighters remained at the scene for close to an hour.

“We responded to a severe dog attack of a child by a family dog in Castaic,” Don Belton, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“This case is under investigation and we aren’t able to discuss any other details,” she said.

The dog was identified as a Spitz dog which usually have long, thick fur, often white. Other characteristics of the dog pointed ears and a tail that often curls back over the dog’s back.

The larger stronger breed of Spitz dogs are commonly used for big game hunting.

