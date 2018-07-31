Four hurt, two seriously, in Castaic motorcycle crash

By Jim Holt

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a black Lexus SUV in Castaic late Tuesday morning, sending all four to the hospital.

The crash happened at 10:55 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, between Hasley Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road.

“The motorcycle went into the center divider,” Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said, noting the injured pair were on the motorcycle.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responding to the crash requested a second “advanced life support” squad be dispatched to the scene, as well.

“This (call) was for a motorcycle down,” Medina said. “Two patients were found to be trauma criteria patients which means paramedics have to follow guidelines for people with severe injuries.” Two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, he said.

“The collision sent one of the vehicles into the delineators which got scattered across the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said, referring to the fast lane and the lane next to it.

Delineators are the 4-foot orange cones placed on the freeway to separate traffic from a construction zone.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol immediately shut down all southbound lanes of I-5.

The No. 2 and No. 3 lanes were reopened to traffic at 11:43 a.m., Greengard said.

