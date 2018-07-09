Good Samaritans help deputies, firefighters save man from bridge

By Signal Staff

27 mins ago

Deputies, firefighters and bystanders Monday night worked together to save a man who was believed to be threatening to jump off Whites Canyon Road bridge.

Three nearby Good Samaritans who were at the site sometime after 7 p.m. when the incident began, were able to grab the man and talked to him, according to witnesses.

As a crowd gathered, one of the three men who were nearby grabbed rope from the car and helped secure the man to the bridge.

Deputies Garcia and Royston of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were the first to arrive on scene, and helped secure the individual, according to Shirley Miller, PIO for the Sheriff’s Station. The men could be seen holding the man on the bridge by his shirt as officials had deployed airbags below, according to L.A. County Fire Department dispatcher Ed Pickett.

Firefighters from Fire Station 107 arrived on scene to an already growing group that was trying to talk the man down. A firefighter was ultimately strapped to an aerial ladder, and that firefighter helped the man down. He was later taken to an aerial hospital.

All area traffic on Whites Canyon Road was temporarily shut down, including a Metrolink train that was stopped by emergency officials. Traffic was expected to resume shortly after 8 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

Getting help

Anyone with concerns about their mental health can also text 741741 and then type in a request for help, and someone will call them back right away, said Larry Schallert, assistant director of COC’s Student Health & Wellness Center, “There’s also the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on how to survive suicide loss.”

For loss survivors, they mention the following advice, according to its website:

“Find a support group: You don’t have to cope with your loss alone. There are support groups specifically for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Do what feels right to you: Don’t feel pressured to talk right away. If you choose to discuss your loss, speaking can give your friends and family the opportunity to support you in an appropriate way.

Write: You may find it helpful to write your feelings or to write a letter to your lost loved one. This can be a safe place for you to express some of the things you were not able to say before the death.

Ask for help: Don’t be afraid to let your friends provide support to you, or to look for resources in your community such as therapists, co-workers, or family members.”

Schallert noted there’s always a ripple effect, and it’s important that the community tries to support so everyone can survive it and avoid “clusters” or someone who might try to imitate that action.

Mental Health and other resources for the Santa Clarita Valley

