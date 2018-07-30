Gun call prompts a return of deputies to Pleasantdale Street

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Reports of a shirtless gunman spotted on Pleasantdale Street in Canyon Country Monday afternoon prompted deputies to set up a containment area around a section of the street in an effort to detain the suspect.

About 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station set up a perimeter around the street, west of Whites Canyon Road, near Sierra Vista Junior High school, after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

Earlier in the day, deputies stretched yellow police tape across both ends of Dewdrop Avenue, including its access from Pleasantdale Street, after a man was stabbed to death on Dewdrop, east of Whites Canyon Road.

“The two incidents are not related,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said mid-afternoon Monday.

“Evidently, this (gun call) suspect took on foot,” she said. “The suspect was possibly armed with a handgun.”

The suspect was described as wearing black shorts, but no shirt.

