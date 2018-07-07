Half acre fire quickly extinguished in Canyon Country

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

A small fire broke out and was shortly fully contained near Marilyn Drive in Canyon Country Saturday evening.

Beginning at 7:17 p.m., the fire reached only a half acre, but was 100 percent contained at 7:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher Ed Pickett, adding the fire “wasn’t going anywhere.”

Fire officials at the site at Marilyn Drive said the fire was caused by children playing with fireworks.

Austin Dave contributed to the reporting for this story.