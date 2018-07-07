Half acre fire quickly extinguished in Canyon Country
By Ryan Mancini
1 min ago
A small fire broke out and was shortly fully contained near Marilyn Drive in Canyon Country Saturday evening.
Beginning at 7:17 p.m., the fire reached only a half acre, but was 100 percent contained at 7:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher Ed Pickett, adding the fire “wasn’t going anywhere.”
Fire officials at the site at Marilyn Drive said the fire was caused by children playing with fireworks.
Austin Dave contributed to the reporting for this story.
Ryan Mancini
Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science.