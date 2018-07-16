Hart High seeks names for Honor Wall

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

At the beginning of last school year, the Hart High School Associated Student Body unveiled a mural on campus to honor the alumni who served or are currently serving in a branch of the United States’ armed forces, law enforcement or fire departments.

“We had a big reception for the first application of plaques,” ASB Director Diana De La Maza said. “Now, every fall and spring semesters we will continue to add (names) to the wall.”

More than 130 names of past graduates who served as members of the military or as first responders hang on the towering mural, but Hart’s ASB is in search of more.

“We are very grateful to have so many alumni who have defended our country over the years, as well as first responders who have dedicated themselves to keep us safe,” De La Maza said. “This mural will serve to show our appreciation for these individuals and honor their dedication to our nation and community.”

Names of Hart alumni will be engraved onto plaques and placed on the flag mural located on the side of the administration building, ASB officials said.

The group aims to raise $5,000 for implementation and maintenance of the mural, and they are still asking for contributions, De La Maza said. “Donations are made to help us maintain the wall over the years and to cover costs of the plaques.”

If you would like to make an online donation, then visit bit.ly/2N8gCCQ, she added. If you would like to pay by check or nominate an alumni, please click on the “Nominate an Honoree Form” on the website (bit.ly/2N77Wwn) and send it in the mail to Hart ASB.

Names will continue to be applied to the wall every year, according to Hart’s ASB. The group anticipates having the plaques completed before open house in the spring and back-to-school night in the fall.

“Thank you for all of your support of this Wall of Honor as this would not be possible without your help and generosity,” De La Maza added. “This mural coming to fruition will be very meaningful to the alumni represented as well as their families.”