Heat wave headed to the SCV

By Perry Smith

4 mins ago

While the heat stayed a relatively mild mid- to high-80s Wednesday for those enjoying the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade, the heat is expected to climb considerably through the weekend.

Weather officials reported the heat could climb as high as 112 degrees Friday, a steady rise starting Thursday that’s not supposed to cool down until Sunday — sort of, according to the National Weather Service.

“We expect a light cooling (Sunday); it’s going from 100 to 90, but that’s better than 112,” Keily Delerme, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Wednesday. “We expect some slight cooling Monday, as well.”

Weather conditions, as they typically do this time of year, have combined to create what’s called a “critical fire watch” weather, she said.

“There’s a high pressure (system) moving westward, and whenever we have a high pressure that’s related to sinking air (in valleys along the I-5 corridor),” Delerme said, “it usually makes it warm.” Humidity is expected to be in the single digits, as well.

Winds from the north, which could gust Friday evening as fast as 45 mph, actually suppress air and add to the heat, Delerme said, which is part of the factor that’s adding to the dryness — a combination that creates extremely hazardous fire conditions.

Deputies once again had extra patrols out Wednesday night to keep an eye out for fireworks, and the L.A. County Fire Department has additional resources at the ready for the northern part of L.A. County, according Inspector David Michel of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He also reminded residents of local resources to help them beat the heat, such as local libraries.

“Try to stay cool, go to cooling centers, if (families) go to pools, just keep in mind pool safety: Parents need to watch their kids at all times if they’re in the pool (or a body of water),” he said, adding that it’s also important to grill only where allowed if you’re going to be in the public.

“I know last year was pretty quiet (on Independence Day), but we always have a lot of extra resources in preparation for the Fourth of July. We always send them to the Santa Clarita and the Antelope valleys — wherever there’s that urban interface with brush, we’ll send the resources to kind of patrol.”

Beat the heat

Los Angeles County’s public library system also shared a few beat-the-heat tips:

Avoid the sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

Reduce physical activity.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and light colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors

Avoid hot, heavy meals that include proteins.

Set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air-conditioning take a cool shower twice a day and visit a public air conditioned facility.

Check on elderly neighbors and family and friends who do not have air conditioning.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcohol.

Use sun screen with a sun protection factor of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

Don’t forget about your pets, they need plenty of water and shade.

Insulate your home by installing weather stripping around your doors and window sills to keep the cool air inside.

Symptoms of dehydration and heat cramps include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps and increased thirst. For more information or additional locations, please call 211 for LA County

Cooling centers

There’s also a list of local cooling centers for Santa Clarita, according to the Southern California Edison website:

Santa Clarita Old Town Public Library

24500 Main Street

Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

661-259-8942

Santa Clarita Public Library

18601 Soledad Canyon

Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

661-250-3301

Santa Clarita Public Library

23743 West Valencia Bl. 91355

Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

661-259-8332

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center

22900 Market Street 91321

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

661-259-9444