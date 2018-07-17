Hill, Knight discuss fundraising race for 25th District

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Challenger Katie Hill, who’s looking to unseat Rep. Steve Knight, R-Antelope Valley, in the 25th Congressional District race, has a significant lead in the fundraising race ahead of November’s election.

Knight showed no concern about the different tallies Tuesday, and retained his lead for cash on hand.

“We’ve got a plan on what we want to do and how we want to accomplish it,” Knight said. “Our fundraising numbers are right on point. Obviously you always want to raise more.”

Hill had raised a total of $2,451,457 as of June 30, and had spent $1,598,615 according to figures available at the Federal Election Commission website. Knight raised $1,703,744, spending $439,771.

Hill said Tuesday the nature of her fundraising efforts reflected that she was running a “people-powered” campaign.

“Our campaign received almost 10,000 donations from more than 7,300 people in this quarter alone,” she said. “The amount of money we raised shows the serious momentum and energy behind flipping control of Congress.”

As to cash on hand, Knight claimed a lead by maintaining a campaign war chest of $1.3 million at the end of June, while Hill had $852,841.

Knight was quick to note that he’s been outraised by opponents in the past, which hasn’t been the difference-maker in any of his races thus far.

For perspective, in 2016, he narrowly edged Democratic Party challenger Bryan Caforio in the final fundraising tally, raising $1,712,195 to $1,706,520.

In the 2014 congressional race, Knight was outraised by Tony Strickland, a Republican from Simi Valley, by a total of $1,931,068 to $415,460.

“We do have a target to get to. We know what we need to do (with respect to fundraising),” Knight said, noting after several years, his team had “fine-tuned” their strategy, which made efficiency important. “We’ve probably hit every gamut, and some strategies work and some just don’t work in this district.”

Hill noted that while edging Caforio in the June primary helped create an “overwhelming” show of support, her approach hasn’t changed — but the increase in resources has helped.

“We know the issues that matter to the people of this district because I hear about them from friends I run into at the grocery store, from voters when I’m out knocking doors, and from my family who has been here for three generations,” Hill said in a statement. “As our team continues to grow we will be able to talk to more members of the community than ever.”

Both candidates agreed the money is important, but fundraising isn’t the big prize, Knight noted.

“It’s hard winning elections,” Knight said. “It’s not hard running.”