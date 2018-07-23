Jurors unable to reach verdict in child sex case

By Jim Holt

3 mins ago

A new trial has been called in the case of Jon Heely, former director of music publishing for Disney, who was ordered to stand trial on charges of lewd acts with a child.

Deliberating jurors failed to reach a verdict, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Jurors began deliberating Friday morning and returned to deliberations Monday, revealing they felt they couldn’t reach a verdict in the case.

“A pretrial is now scheduled for Aug. 22,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday, referring to a new trial.

After a four-day trial last week at the San Fernando Superior Court — two days for prosecutors, two days for the defense — wrapped up Thursday with closing arguments presented that morning.

Jonathan Blake Heely, 58, of Santa Clarita, was held to answer Feb. 28 for three felony counts of lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting.

Heely is charged with sexually assaulting female family members who were between the ages of 11 and 16 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

The alleged abuse took place between 2006-10, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted as charged, Heely faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in state prison.

