Latest traffic stops nets arrest of woman, meth, stolen ID seized

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley deputies arrested a woman Saturday on suspicion of possession of a stolen car, methamphetamine and a fake ID.

Late Friday night and early Saturday morning, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were patrolling businesses on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, Shirley Miller, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote and posted on the station’s Facebook page.

About 4 a.m. Saturday, the deputies saw a woman driving a late-model luxury car around one of the hotel’s parking lots.

“Something about her behavior was deemed suspicious by the deputy,” Miller wrote.

“If someone has nothing to hide, they welcome law enforcement checking on things in the middle of the night for their safety. This driver apparently seemed like she really did not want to run into a deputy.

“The deputy checked her license plate number in a law enforcement system and the vehicle came back as stolen,” Miller said.

“The woman at this point stopped the vehicle, but didn’t get out. The deputy radioed for backup assistance, detained the female adult at gunpoint, and conducted a felony traffic stop,” Miller said. “Assisting units found that not only was this woman driving a stolen car, but she was also driving on a suspended license.”

The woman was found to be in possession of ID and credit cards, “but they didn’t belong to her,” Miller said, adding the woman was also found to be in possession of an estimated 700 doses of methamphetamine.

She also allegedly had burglary tools, deputies reported.

Deputies arrested her on suspicion of three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges.

