Man in found dead in Canyon Country

By mchavez

1 min ago

Sheriff’s deputies reported finding a deceased hispanic man, believed to be in his 50s, in a field east of 19665 Soledad Canyon Road, Monday night.

The man is believed to be a transient, and no foul play is suspected at this time, according to Assistant Chief Coroner, Ed Winter. The body was found in the nearby wash of the Santa Clarita River.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials were dispatched to 19900 Soledad Canyon Road at 8:04 p.m. Monday night, according to Sgt. Dantice, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff department.

Fire department officials responded, also, and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man’s identity had not been released pending the notification of the man’s next of kin.

This story will be updated as more details become available.