McBean off-ramp closed until 1 p.m.

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The off-ramp to McBean Parkway from the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 was closed Thursday morning and was expected to remain closed until about 1 p.m.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol shut down the off-ramp in Valencia at about 9 a.m. at the request of Caltrans.

“This is not the result of an accident, it’s for work being done by Caltrans,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said Thursday.

