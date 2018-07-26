McBean off-ramp closed until 1 p.m.
By Jim Holt
1 min ago
The off-ramp to McBean Parkway from the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 was closed Thursday morning and was expected to remain closed until about 1 p.m.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol shut down the off-ramp in Valencia at about 9 a.m. at the request of Caltrans.
“This is not the result of an accident, it’s for work being done by Caltrans,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said Thursday.
