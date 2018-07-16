Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near 3 Points

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Neenach on Sunday afternoon.
The motorcyclist, whose identity was not disclosed, was airlifted from a location near the tiny town of Three Points, about four miles south of Neenach.
About 3:45 p.m. Sunday, a motorcycle and a white Infinity car collided on the 25000 block of Pine Canyon Road, near 3 Points, Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Paramedics arriving at the crash site at 4:20 p.m. requested advanced life support and a rescue helicopter.
The chopper, Air Rescue 5, airlifted the injured man to medical trauma center shortly after 4:40 p.m., Medina said.
“This person suffered serious injuries,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said, noting the crash was a head-on collision.
The crash is being investigated by the CHP.
