Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near 3 Points
Injured motorcyclist transferred to waiting rescue helicopter. Photo for The Signal by Jeff Zimmerman
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Neenach on Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was not disclosed, was airlifted from a location near the tiny town of Three Points, about four miles south of Neenach.

About 3:45 p.m. Sunday, a motorcycle and a white Infinity car collided on the 25000 block of Pine Canyon Road, near 3 Points, Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics arriving at the crash site at 4:20 p.m. requested advanced life support and a rescue helicopter.

The chopper, Air Rescue 5, airlifted the injured man to medical trauma center shortly after 4:40 p.m., Medina said.

“This person suffered serious injuries,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said, noting the crash was a head-on collision.

The crash is being investigated by the CHP.

