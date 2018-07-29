One dead after fiery collision in Canyon Country

By Skylar Barti

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, single-car collision late Saturday night.

The driver was traveling west on the southbound Via Princessa on-ramp heading to the 14 Freeway at a high rate of speed at 11:35 p.m., according to a release form CHP.

The driver, an as-yet unidentified male from Slymar, age 26, collided with the metal guardrail and was ejected from his white Honda. He died from injuries he sustained on scene. The high rate of speed is expected to be a contributing factor in the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Firefighters were called on scene to extinguish the car, which caught fire after the crash. The car fire was out just three minutes after firefighters arrived on scene, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Fire Department.

The on-ramp was shut down for four hours due to the collision, according to the release from CHP.

Coroners are still investigating exact cause of death and have been unable to notify next kin as of Sunday, according to Rudy Milano with the Coroner’s’ office.