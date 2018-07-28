One man reported dead at Newhall community pool

By Skylar Barti

28 mins ago

Emergency responders confirmed reports Saturday afternoon of a death at a community pool in Newhall.

The man, whose body was reportedly found at the bottom of a pool, is approximately 30 years old, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of death was not immediately available.

Sheriff’s deputies received the call at 11:37 a.m. and arrived on scene three minutes after, according to Lt. Mark Slater with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The pool is located at the Apple Park apartments, located on Apple Street, in Newhall, just off Lyons Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.