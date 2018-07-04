Santa Clarita’s Public Safety, Economic committees to meet Thursday

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Santa Clarita City Council’s sub-committees plan to discuss building a new amphitheater and updates to a citywide speed hump program Thursday.

The Economic Development Committee is slated to discuss plans to build an outdoor amphitheater designed for a park and provide further direction to staff, according to city documents.

The city awarded a $59,640 contract to AEA Consulting in November to conduct a study on how feasible an amphitheater was.

The hope of building an amphitheater has been discussed in the city since the late 1990s, Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Manager Phil Lantis said in a November interview.

The city of Santa Clarita sought feedback from residents in February on how an amphitheater would fare in the community. Lantis estimated the amphitheater would seat between 2,000 to 3,000 people and host a variety of concerts.

The Public Safety Committee will discuss the city’s speed hump and cushion program, which was adopted in July 2010. The program was for maintaining traffic control and reduce excessive speeding on city-maintained roads, according to documents from 2010.

Speed humps are permitted on streets that have a minimum length of 500 feet, have a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, a daily traffic volume of at least 2,000 vehicles and have a grade, or street level, of six percent.