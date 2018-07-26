Saugus baseball product gets called up for Major League start

By Diego Marquez

Getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start in tonight’s series opener against the Miami Marlins in Miami, Saugus alumnus Tommy Milone will take over for Stephen Strasburg after the Nationals’ starter was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

This will be Strasburg’s second stint on the disabled list this season as he went down from June ninth to July 20 due to right shoulder inflammation.

Going five innings against the Marlins, Milone gave up three earned runs on eight hits and struck out six batters before being pulled in favor of Justin Miller ahead of the sixth inning. The Marlins were leading the Nationals 3-2 before Milone was pulled.

In Milone’s first start with the Nationals since 2011, he ended the night with a 5.40 ERA and threw 58 out of 84 balls for called strikes. Milone picked up the no-decision as the Nationals defeated the Marlins 10-3.

A former All-SCV and Foothill League Player of the Year, Milone graduated from Saugus High School in 2005 and went on to play at the University of Southern California from 2006-08.

Drafted by the Nationals in 2008, Milone made his Major League debut in 2011 against the Mets. Since then, he has suited up for the Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets before returning to Washington prior to this season.

In Triple-A, Milone is 7-4 with a 4.19 ERA and started five games for the Nationals in 2011.

“Tommy is a true grinder,” said West Ranch baseball head coach Casey Burrill, who coached Milone at Saugus. “He has been able to stay in the game at the highest level for a long time. His perseverance and love for the game pushes him every day.

“Everyone is thrilled that he is receiving the well-deserved start. All of us remember his time at Saugus as a dominant pitcher, but more than that a quiet, humble and caring person.”