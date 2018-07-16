Saugus man accused of murder appears in court

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus man accused of killing Ivan Solis in a Canyon Country park a year ago appeared briefly in court Monday.

Nicholas Colletta, 21, charged with murder appeared in San Fernando Superior Court on Monday for a hearing in advance of his trial.

He was ordered to return to court Aug. 30 for another hearing, called a readiness hearing, scheduled to take place before his actual trail begins.

Colletta was initially named jointly with Jacqueline Arreola in a felony complaint filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 14, 2017.

Arreola, however, pleaded guilty in February to the lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact. She is to be sentenced Aug. 20.

Solis died of multiple gunshot wounds as the result of a homicide, Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told The Signal in March.

He was gunned down in Begonias Lane Park on July 11, 2017.

Solis had been shot seven times: twice in the head, twice in the upper torso, twice in the lower torso and once in the right forearm, according to the coroner’s report.

The paths of both bullets through the victim’s head were described by the coroner as back to front and left to right.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt