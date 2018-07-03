SCAA Gallery’s upcoming events for the summer

The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is thrilled to offer new art gallery opportunities for this upcoming summer, according to the local artists group.

Summer Breeze Exhibit

The SCAA invites the public to come and see its new show, “Summer Breeze,” a collection of pieces from about 20 local artists. The public is invited to meet the artists, who are members of the SCAA, and view the new art, as well as sample hors d’oeuvres, wines and dessert.

Small artwork pieces and well-made craft items will be on display, as well as wall pieces and sculptures. On selected days, exhibiting artists also will provide live demonstrations.

The show opens on Friday, with a free reception scheduled to take place 6-9 p.m. The show will run until Aug. 26.

Watercolor Workshop

Pong Apinyavat, watercolorist and one of today’s foremost plein air painters of the California coastline, will host a watercolor workshop Aug. 25. The workshop will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at Home Care Services at 23340 Cinema Drive, Suite 5.

The SCV community has a chance to work alongside the artist who’s been recognized for an ability to capture the many moods and colors of the California landscape. In the past decade, Apinyavat has won countless awards, including the Best of Show from the Weisman Museum/Pepperdine University, in addition to being exhibited in the California Heritage Museum in Santa Monica.

“My plein air style might include painting the early morning mist, bright mid-day sun and/or flow of the evening sunset on the water,” Apinyavat said in a statement. “My goal is to capture the beautiful natural world I see. My paints and easel are always with me.”

SCAA publicity representative Olga Kaczmar spoke highly of Apinyavat’s skills, noting he’s a regular demo artist for SCAA.

“We usually have Pong come in at least once a year. He fills up the workshop for us before it even starts because he’s such a known name,” Kaczmar said.

Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Reservations can be made by contacting Jeanne Iler (661) 678-0357 or jeanne2@bluemarble.net.

Pastel Demo

Get a chance to partake in an SCAA pastel painting demo with retired architect and pastel painter, Mike Ishikawa, on Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and meets at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

“This is such a popular event,” Kaczmar said. “People interested specifically in the demos come from all over Los Angeles. We’ve been doing this for over 10 years.”

Ishikawa became interested in pastel painting after retiring. He uses bold, bright colors, strong strokes, shades and shadows to create an image similar to the original image, according to the SCAA. His favorite subjects for paintings are seascapes around Palos Verdes, old fishing boats, the High Sierras, deserts and night images of buildings.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early as standing room will have limited availability by 6:30 p.m.

Chalk Art on Main

The SCAA will be participating in Old Town Newhall’s Chalk Art Festival in two capacities: drawing with pastels and providing art activities for children. SCAA artist representatives will re-create a 10-foot-by-10-foot reproduction of a masterpiece, while other members organize art activities for children in front of the SCAA Gallery.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23.

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main.