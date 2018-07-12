Sheriff’s specialty units report a bumper crop of mid-week arrests

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies assigned to a specialty unit of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station carried out a “saturation patrol” Wednesday, arresting four and issuing more than three dozen citations.

Members of the Crime Prevention Unit hit the streets of Canyon Country, Newhall and Saugus, providing “extra cars and ‘extra sets of eyes’ out in the field,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

“CPU deputies reported they made one felony arrest, three misdemeanor arrests, issued seven citations for crimes, and 12 citations for parking violations while on patrol,” she wrote.

Simultaneously, members of another specialty unit — Career Offender, Burglary, Robbery Apprehension Team, or COBRA — carried out a probation compliance operation.

COBRA deals primarily with juvenile offenders and gang-related crime.

“Detectives wanted to ensure that probationers residing within our valley are holding up to the terms of the conditions of their release,” Miller wrote in Thursday’s social media post.

“They hit several locations and ended up making one felony arrest,” she wrote.

A third specialty unit — the Juvenile Team, or J-Team — assisted the station’s Narcotics Bureau investigators on an assignment, making one felony arrest and one misdemeanor arrest.

A fourth specialty unit — the Summer Enforcement Team — reported having made two misdemeanor arrests and having issued five citations.

SET members arrested a man spotted sitting in his car under the freeway overpass at Sierra Highway on suspicion of possessing of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Miller summed up her report on SCV sheriff’s specialty units, noting: “That’s ‘a day in the life’ of some of our specialized teams at the station.”

“It is through the combined efforts of all — we can keep SCV safe.”

