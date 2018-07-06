Speed cushion criteria aimed to be updated by City Council

By Ryan Mancini

9 mins ago

Santa Clarita’s Speed Hump/Cushion Program might receive its first big update since it was adopted by the city in July 2010, according to City Traffic Engineer Gus Pivetti.

The revision will be recommended to deter collisions and reduce the degree of traffic on particular streets across Santa Clarita at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Speed humps are projected to be added to Abelia Road and Thompson Ranch Drive, both in Canyon Country, and Pamplico Drive in Saugus. These streets “have a history of traffic collisions and meet the minimum criteria established in the current citywide Speed Hump/Cushion Program,” according to the meeting’s agenda report.

The requests for speed humps were brought to city staff through letters for Abelia Road, a petition for Thompson Ranch Drive and direct indication from residents living along Pamplico Drive. A thorough survey is yet to be conducted for Pamplico Drive residents. But due to the relatively high response in regards to collisions, the effort to approve this update will allow the Pamplico Drive survey to proceed, followed by the addition of the speed humps.

All of the speed cushions will be put in place by Traffic Logix Inc., which focuses on traffic calming solutions. In reducing the number of collisions along those streets, the update is expected to reduce the average daily traffic volume from 2,000 vehicles to 1,500 vehicles.

“Currently the criteria that we would look at to consider the street for the cushions has been 2,000,” Pivetti said. “We want to reduce that criteria.”

Funded by the city, the speed cushions will cost $120,000, with an extra $20,000 used for all necessary equipment, according to the agenda report. Installation of the speed cushions is projected to be completed at the end of this calendar year.