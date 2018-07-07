Stay Green celebrates new operations center in Bakersfield

By Perry Smith

Stay Green Inc. is expanding its services in Kern County with the opening of a new Bakersfield operations center, which officially launched with a Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony recently.

“We are so excited to expand our relationship with the thriving Bakersfield community,” said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. “The new facility will broaden our service capabilities in the area, and will place members of our leadership team directly into the community they serve. This is an important step forward for our company and its connection to Bakersfield.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the new operations center was preceded by the presentation of seven certificates of recognition from Bakersfield-area elected officials. Special guest speakers included Bakersfield City Council member Andrae Gonzalez and Hillary Haenes, representing the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.

The new Stay Green operations center is located at 760 Angus Lane in Bakersfield. About 70 people attended the ribbon cutting celebration, which was followed by lunch and refreshments.

Angelo and Stay Green also have longstanding ties in the Santa Clarita community, where the business is heaquartered. Stay Green operates with contracts, garnered through a competitive bidding process, for about one-third of the city’s 60 landcape maintenance districts, according to Kevin Tonoian, special districts manager for the city of Santa Clarita.

Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from Brian Stephens and Joshua Thompson, the leaders of Stay Green’s Bakersfield team, both of whom are residents of Bakersfield with deep ties to the community.

“It’s important to have a strong connection with the community you serve, and Brian and Josh both care a great deal for the Bakersfield community,” Angelo said. “We’re proud to have them leading our new Bakersfield operation.”

Stay Green was recently named one of the top 100 landscape companies in North America by Lawn and Landscape Magazine. The family-owned company’s headquarters are in Santa Clarita, and its more than 300 employees serve clients throughout Southern California including Kern County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, Orange County, Riverside County and San Diego County.